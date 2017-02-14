Most Popular And Amazing Types Of Arts And Paintings You Should Buy

Modern art and paintings are getting popular across the globe where immense number of artists are getting acclamation for their work and so the prices. There are art galleries, art and painting exhibitions, open art sales and auctions and also online art gallery websites from where you can buy interesting modern art prints and paintings. Collecting paintings and art masterpieces is becoming worldwide phenomenon and also an intellectual hobby. Whether for praising or developing this hobby or just for artful home décor, you need to apprehend the various forms of paintings and arts in different types. Further, you can buy them from any convenient source.

Most amazing paintings types

Water color painting – The water and color based solutions are used in this type of painting which is done usually done on paper. Water color painting is more realistic and able to present more detailing. Flexibility of deriving various shades and different colors gives several options to select from.

Oil painting – One of the complex and messy painting methods which give a great appearance as per its smoothness is called oil painting. Oil painting appears classy and buttery in feel which is called the prime characteristic of it.

Pastel painting – There are pastel sticks which are used for these paintings. The procedure is quite simple here as you are using the same sticks for drawing, shading, coloring and lining.

Digital painting – The most modern format and style of painting used in digital comics, animation and graphics is digital painting where it is made on computer. It can look like any other painting as it is not different by its characteristic, but just by method as being digital.