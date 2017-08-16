Transcription Services And Their Types: The New Processes In Way Of Transcription



Nowadays, most of the work is done on mobile and computer because of the advanced features that they have. In fact, now college and university students also seek their help and do record lectures in these devices instead of writing them down. But, at time of making notes, they are not able to do this work so effectively because voice is not clear. So, to overcome all such problems they can go for transcription services that will help them in getting better and efficient results. It is the process through which recorded speech is converted into text form. Along with educational sector, there are many other places where the use of transcription services has become quite important and necessary.

Different types of transcription services

Edited transcription: This type of transcription service is in great demand because it aims at eliminating all the background noise and sentences which have no meaning without affecting the quality of the audio. They are used for activities like speech, seminars, group discussion and many more.

Grammatical correction transcription: In this service, such words are eliminated which are meant for no use and along with this mispronounced words and sentences are corrected in a much better and effective way. Overall, all those things are corrected which are incorrect grammatically and have no connection with the content.

Specialized transcription service: These types of services are basically provided and meant for industries and help in catering their special needs and requirements. Legal services, medical services, financial services, business services are some of the top industries where these services are beneficial.